



Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) slammed President Trump for his Saturday military parade, which is expected to cost millions of dollars.

“As tanks roll down PA. Ave and planes streak above, remember this is all courtesy of the taxpayers,” Raskin wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

“Maybe there will be goodie bags for 14 million people who used to have Medicaid,” he added, referencing Medicaid cuts in the president’s spending bill.

The celebratory event held in honor of the Army’s 250th birthday also coincides with the president’s 79th birthday.

The parade plans, which feature the public display of tanks and weapons from World War II, are expected to cost between $25 million and $45 million, according to the Army.

“It’s a surprise party! Most people’s spouse or family pay for theirs, but—surprise!—you’re paying for Donald Trump’s $45 million 79th birthday military parade,” Raskin wrote on Saturday.

For months, Raskin and other Democrats have rebuked the Trump administration for the House-approved GOP spending bill that would add $2.4 trillion to the national debt while locking out some Medicaid recipients with new work requirements.

Republicans have lauded the bill for its extensions to Trump’s 2017 tax cuts and $1,000-per-baby investment accounts .

The president has suggested that tariffs will mitigate a significant rise in the national debt while encouraging patrons to honor the country’s history of servicemembers in the Army during the military parade hosted on Flag Day.

“OUR GREAT MILITARY PARADE IS ON, RAIN OR SHINE. REMEMBER, A RAINY DAY PARADE BRINGS GOOD LUCK. I’LL SEE YOU ALL IN D.C.” Trump wrote in a Saturday Truth Social post.

Sixty-four percent of Americans disapprove of the use of state funds for this weekend’s military parade, according to results from a NBC Decision Desk Poll.





