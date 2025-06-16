



Senate Republicans will ask for bigger Medicaid cuts when it reveals its version of a bill to enact President Trump’s agenda, according to GOP aides familiar with the legislation. Details may be released later Monday.

In Alberta, Canada, President Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 summit, ahead of its first session Monday.

In their second meeting in as many months, coming amid elevated tensions caused by Trump’s tariffs on Canada and his references to the nation as the 51st U.S. state, Trump said they would talk “about trade and many other things.” Carney later said the meeting was “fantastic.”

Speaking to the press at the start of the summit, Trump criticized Russia’s exclusion from the G7, calling it “a very big mistake” and suggesting Russia’s presence may have prevented the war with Ukraine. He dodged a question on the situation between Israel and Iran.

Trump is also expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum while at the G7.

A day after his surrender, suspect Vance Boelter appeared in court Monday afternoon in Minnesota to face charges after the weekend slayings of a lawmaker and her husband, plus the shootings of two other people. Here’s what we know about him.

Across the globe, Israel and Iran traded strikes for a fourth day Monday. At least five people died in Israel as Iran fired a new wave of missile attacks, while Israel warned residents of part of Tehran to evacuate ahead of forthcoming strikes. The Israeli military also said Monday it had gained air superiority over Tehran and parts of western Iran.

Other stories to watch:

Klobuchar condemns Mike Lee’s posts about Minnesota suspect: ‘This isn’t funny’

Teachers union head Randi Weingarten resigns from DNC

Trump on US military involvement in Israel-Iran: ‘I don’t want to talk about that’

Follow along all day for updates to these stories and more.





Source link