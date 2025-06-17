



(NewsNation) — The man who died after a “No Kings” protest in Salt Lake City has been identified as a fashion designer and former contestant on “Project Runway,” according to reports.

Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, 39, was killed by a stray bullet when shots were fired at the protest by a man who is believed to have had an AR-15 and another man believed to be part of a “peacekeeping” team. Police say Ah Loo was hit in the stomach and died at the hospital.

Salt Lake City police said it remained unclear Monday whether the individuals who identified themselves as part of a “peacekeeping” team were brought in by the event organizers or acted on their own initiative. The man whose stray bullet fatally struck Ah Loo has not been identified publicly.

Detectives also do not yet know why Arturo Gamboa, 24, pointed a rifle at the crowd, but they charged him with murder and accused him of creating the dangerous situation that led to Ah Loo’s death, Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd said Sunday. Redd said police also were investigating the self-identified “peacekeepers.”

Ah Loo reportedly dedicated his life to celebrating artists who are from the Pacific Islands. He has a wife and two children, according to the GoFundMe page that was started by his family. That fund has raised over $205,000 as of Monday afternoon.

Fashion designer devoted life to helping neighbors, community: State rep

Ah Loo was born in Samoa and was known by most people as Afa. State Rep. Verona Mauga said that he was all about doing “the good things for his neighbors and community.”

This undated photo shows Utah State Rep. Verona Mauga and Arthur Afa Ah Loo. (Mauga via AP)

Mauga was at the “No Kings” protest in Salt Lake City, only a few blocks from the shooting.

She told The Associated Press, “If Afa was going to go out any other way than natural causes, it would be standing up for marginalized and vulnerable communities and making sure that people had a voice.”

The state lawmaker also said that Ah Loo was great at bringing people together and connecting “culture and diversity and service.”

Fashion designer co-founded Create Pacific

According to the AP, Ah Loo had co-founded Create Pacific with a hair salon innovator from Fiji, Benjamin Powell. The organization is meant to help artists from the Pacific Islands.

Powell talked to the outlet about Ah Loo’s work, saying, “You would know right away that it was an Ah Loo design.” Powell had been working with Ah Loo for an upcoming fashion show in August.

Despite Ah Loo’s death, Powell said “the show will continue” and honor Ah Loo in the process.

Fashion designer on ‘Project Runway’

Ah Loo was a contestant on “Project Runway” in 2017, a reality show where fashion designers create runway looks on deadline. Ah Loo had also recently designed an outfit for Hawaiian actor Auliʻi Cravalho, who is the star of “Moana 2.”

She wore that outfit on the red carpet premiere for the film in November. At the time, she said, “This was the first time I was so active in helping to design a custom look, and Afa surpassed what I had envisioned.”

David G. Derrick Jr., Dana Ledoux Miller, Auliʻi Cravalho, Yvett Merino, Christina Chen, and Jason Hand attend the World Premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Moana 2” in Kapolei, Hawaii on November 21, 2024. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Ah Loo also volunteered by creating clothing for people in need, according to Mauga. She also said that he wouldn’t let people pay him a lot of the time. Ah Loo would make blazers and dresses on short notice for Mauga.

“Afa was so much a part of the community,” she said.

Rep. Doug Fiefia wrote on social media, “My prayers are with his family, friends, and all who knew him. He was a bright light in our Polynesian community and will be deeply missed. May his loved ones feel peace and comfort during this difficult time.”

Rep. Tyler Clancy also wrote on social media, saying, “Afa was a wonderful man & father who looked out for his community. Sending all of the love & prayers.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.





