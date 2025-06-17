



President Trump took a swipe at French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday morning, accusing his European counterpart of inaccurately suggesting he abruptly returned to Washington from the Group of Seven (G7) summit to bolster peace talks between Iran and Israel.

“Publicity seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a ‘cease fire’ between Israel and Iran. Wrong!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that,” he added, echoing comments he made earlier on Air Force One. “Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!”

The exchange comes days after Israel launched a missile strike targeting Iranian nuclear facilities and missile sites, which killed several top military leaders. Iran hit back, launching a counterattack that has led to five consecutive days of warfare.

During a press conference at the G7, Macron said “There is indeed an offer to meet and exchange.

“An offer was made especially to get a ceasefire and to then kick-start broader discussions,” the French president continued. “We have to see now whether the sides will follow.”

Macron said last week that France would work with its partners to deescalate the conflict in the Middle East. He has also condemned Iran’s nuclear program.

Trump has maintained that he isn’t working toward a ceasefire, despite calls from Republican donors to back Israel’s assault on Iran.

“I have not reached out to Iran for “Peace Talks” in any way, shape, or form. This is just more HIGHLY FABRICATED, FAKE NEWS!” Trump wrote in a Monday Truth Social post.

“If they want to talk, they know how to reach me,” he added at the time. “They should have taken the deal that was on the table — Would have saved a lot of lives!!!”

The president urged people to evacuate the capital of Tehran on Monday while hammering Iranian officials for not signing his proposed agreement that would dissolve the Islamic republic’s nuclear program.

“AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump wrote on his social platform.

He has also not ruled out the possibility that the U.S. military could get involved.

Updated at 8:35 a.m. EDT





