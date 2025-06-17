



“Reacher” star Alan Ritchson says he had an unexpected encounter with former President Biden while on the set of his Amazon Prime series.

“So our ‘Reacher’ set got in the way of these legends,” the 42-year-old actor wrote in a Tuesday Instagram post.

“Was a privilege and honor to meet the Biden family,” said Ritchson, who stars as title character Jack Reacher on the action thriller. Ritchson shared snapshots and a video of the ex-commander in chief and his son, Hunter Biden, smiling while engaging in a conversation with him.

“They couldn’t have been more lovely. Kind, joyful, gracious and present,” Ritchson said to his more than 4 million followers.

“We chatted briefly about simple stuff, like string theory and quantum entanglement. Then Joe beat me at arm wrestling. All in a day’s work,” Ritchson said of the 82-year-old former president, whose alleged cognitive decline during his last years in office has been the subject of several books published in recent months.

The face-to-face between Ritchson and Biden on Monday appeared to be a chance meeting, according to CBS Philadelphia. The Bidens just happened to be eating breakfast at a restaurant in the City of Brotherly Love where “Reacher” was filming.









