



Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass lifted the city’s curfew on Tuesday, one week after it was put in place to respond to a wave of anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) demonstrations that at times turned violent and saw businesses vandalized.

The announcement comes a day after Bass reduced the curfew hours, pushing its start time from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

She said that step followed “a marked reduction in acts of violence, vandalism and looting that happened during the immediate escalation of the situation by the Trump Administration.”

“The curfew, coupled with ongoing crime prevention efforts, have been largely successful in protecting stores, restaurants, businesses and residential communities from bad actors who do not care about the immigrant community,” Bass said in a press release.

The initial curfew was instituted after President Trump deployed 4,000 National Guard troops and Marines to the region to quell unrest.

Bass said she’s prepared to reissue the curfew if necessary.

“I am lifting the curfew effective today, and as we continue quickly adapting to chaos coming from Washington, and I will be prepared to reissue a curfew if needed. My priority will continue to be ensuring safety, stability and support in the Downtown neighborhoods,” she added.

Sunday was the first day without any arrests in the city, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said on Monday.

In the preceding week, LAPD said it made 575 arrests related to protest activity, and 12 officers were injured during the incidents.

LAPD Chief of Police Jim McDonnell called the curfew an “effective tool” in helping maintain public safety and “deter those looking to exploit peaceful protests for criminal activity.

“The LAPD will maintain a strong presence in the area and continue to monitor conditions closely to protect lives, uphold the right to lawful assembly, and safeguard property,” McDonnell said.





