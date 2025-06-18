



Tuesday’s Democratic primaries in Virginia saw incredibly close contests for lieutenant governor and attorney general.

While The Hill’s partners at Decision Desk HQ did not call either of the races as of late Tuesday night, state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D) and former Del. Jay Jones (D) both declared victory in their respective races, which were both characterized by razor-thin margins.

The races will help set the table for arguably the most notable off-year election of 2025.

Here are three early takeaways from Democratic primary night in Virginia:

A likely upset in the lieutenant governor’s race

Former Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney (D), state Sen. Aaron’s Rouse (D) and Hashmi were seen as the three front-runners going into Tuesday.

As of the 10 p.m. ET hour on Tuesday, Hashmi led with 27.5 percent support, while Stoney trailed at 26.6 percent. Rouse narrowly followed Stoney at 26.2 percent, according to DDHQ.

While the race was not officially called, Hashmi declared victory shortly after 10 p.m. ET.

A Hashmi win is likely to be seen as an upset. While she had the support of progressive Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Stoney had the backing of a number of even bigger names, including former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D).

Hashmi narrowly trailed in the fundraising race. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, Stoney raised over $2 million, while Rouse brought in $1.8 million and Hashmi raised more than $1.7 million.

If Hashmi formally wins the primary, the results could be read as a loss for establishment figures like Buttigieg and McAuliffe.

His loss would be a particular embarrassment for Buttigieg, who is considering a 2028 presidential bid.

A win for Cory Booker, a loss for Dominion Energy

Meanwhile, the primary for attorney general also proved to be a heated contest.

The Associated Press called the race for former Del. Jay Jones (D) late Tuesday night. DDHQ has not yet called the race.

Jones and the Virginia Democratic Party both released statements declaring victory.

“To the Democrats across the Commonwealth who supported this campaign, I am honored to accept your nomination for Attorney General. I am ready for this fight and to win this November,” Jones said.

Jones went up against Henrico County Commonwealth Attorney Shannon Taylor.

The intraparty contest saw the state’s two most influential energy donors pitted against each other, with Clean Virginia backing Jones and Dominion Energy backing Taylor. Last week, Clean Virginia launched a six-figure attack ad against Taylor.

Jones was backed by Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), along with McAuliffe and former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. Booker, like Buttigieg, is seen as a likely 2028 presidential contender.

Jones would face incumbent Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares in November.

Legally challenging President Trump will likely be a theme of Jones’s messaging going into the general election. During the primary, Jones and Taylor invoked how they would push back on Trump if elected attorney general.

Jones told The Hill’s sister station WRIC in Richmond that the job of Virginia attorney general “in this particular moment” is “taking on this chaotic administration.”

High early turnout

Early vote turnout was already high going into Tuesday’s Democratic primaries.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, more than 204,000 Virginians cast ballots as of June 15, when early voting wrapped. Of those ballots cast, more than 189,000 were cast in the Democratic primary. In 2021, more than 124,000 ballots were cast in the Democratic primary.

Regardless of the results, Tuesday’s high turnout will most certainly give Democrats hope going into November. With the general election seen as a referendum on the second Trump administration so far, a fired up primary electorate could be a good sign for Democrats.





Source link