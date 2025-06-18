



President Trump’s border czar Tom Homan said Tuesday the administration saw a historic number of low encounters at the border.

“In the last 24 hours the Border Patrol encountered a total of 95 illegal aliens across the entire southern border. That is the lowest number EVER recorded,” Homan wrote in a statement on X.

He said none of the immigrants were released after being apprehended while lauding the Trump administration for working to create the “most secure border” in the nation’s history.

“To continue this great work and make it more permanent, we need the Big Beautiful Bill passed so we can finish the job, to include the biggest deportation operation the American people voted for,” Homan wrote on Tuesday.

“God bless the men and women of CBP and ICE. President Trump is the Game Changer,” he added.

The House-approved spending package is expected to add $4 trillion to the national debt, but will also provide the border with additional manpower from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Currently, the bill is awaiting a final vote in the Senate but remains battle-tested with concerns from Republican and Democratic lawmakers regarding Medicaid work requirements outlined in the legislation.





