



President Trump signed an executive order Thursday extending the deadline for TikTok’s parent company to divest the popular video sharing app by 90 days.

The order punts the deadline for China-based ByteDance to September 17. The most recent deadline was Thursday.

“I’ve just signed the Executive Order extending the Deadline for the TikTok closing for 90 days (September 17, 2025). Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, attaching a screenshot of the order.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed earlier this week Trump planned to sign another extension, telling reporters the president “does not want TikTok to go dark.”

“This extension will last 90 days, which the Administration will spend working to ensure this deal is closed so that the American people can continue to use TikTok with the assurance that their data is safe and secure,” Leavitt said in a statement Tuesday.

Trump himself hinted at the extension earlier this week.

When asked whether he would give the popular video-sharing platform another extension on Monday, the president told reporters aboard Air Force One, “Probably, yeah.”

“Probably have to get China approval, but I think we’ll get it,” Trump said as he traveled back from the Group of Seven summit in Canada. “I think President Xi [Jinping] will ultimately approve it.”

The expected order will mark the third extension from Trump since he took office in January.

The law requiring TikTok’s China-based parent company ByteDance to divest from the platform or face a ban on U.S. networks and app stores was signed by former President Biden last year.

Developing





