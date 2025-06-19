



Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville criticized Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine approach, warning the secretary’s policies could have fatal consequences for the country.

“Bobby Kennedy is going to kill more people than any Cabinet secretary, maybe in history, with his idiotic vaccine policy,” Carville said Wednesday in an interview on Fox News Channel’s “The Will Cain Show.”

Carville added that vaccines are “the greatest public health intervention in the history of the world,” and blasted Kennedy for what he characterized as sowing distrust in vaccines.

“He has expressed vaccine skepticism at every point,” Carville said. “Every notable public health person thinks that vaccines are the greatest public health innovation in the history of the world.”

“What he’s doing is going to kill people” Carville said of Kennedy.

Kennedy has faced criticism for his recent decision to fire all 17 experts on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) vaccine panel and replace them with eight of his own picks. The move marked a significant downsizing for the independent, expert panel that provides guidance on vaccine recommendations.

Some new advisers have been accused of spreading misinformation about vaccines, but Kennedy has lauded the new team as capable.

“The slate includes highly credentialed scientists, leading public-health experts, and some of America’s most accomplished physicians. All of these individuals are committed to evidence-based medicine, gold-standard science, and common sense,” he wrote in a post on X.

The new members are set to meet June 25 to review safety and efficacy data for the current immunization schedule.

The Hill has reached out to HHS for comment.





