



Ohio Republican Rep. Max Miller said Thursday he was run off the road by a “deranged man” who waved a Palestinian flag in his direction and lobbed death threats before driving away.

Miller recounted the incident in a video posted to social platform X and pledged to hold the individual involved accountable, saying, “I will not hide in the face of this blatant antisemitic violence.”

“As I was driving to work, some unhinged, deranged man decided to lay on his horn and run me off the road, when he couldn’t get my attention, to show me a Palestinian flag, not to mention death to Israel, death to me — that he wanted to kill me and my family,” Miller said in the video.

The Ohio lawmaker did not specify whether the death threats were made verbally or otherwise.

Miller said he submitted police reports to the local police and to the U.S. Capitol Police.

“You have an issue? Take it to our office. You want to run me off the road? That’s a different story,” Miller said in the video.

“We know who you are, young man, and the police are going to be paying you a visit, and I hope what you did this morning is worth it to you and anyone else who plans on doing this to anybody within our district, state or country,” he added.

Rocky River Police Department confirmed that Miller called the station Thursday morning to “report a road rage incident” and came to the station at 2 p.m. EDT to give a written statement. The spokesperson said the congressman was not able to wait to speak with officers in the morning.

Capitol Police was also notified, the spokesperson said, and will be handling the investigation. The Hill has contacted Capitol Police for comment.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) condemned the incident.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the attack on Congressman Max Miller and his family and are thankful they are safe. The rise in political violence in this country is unacceptable. This is a moment of crisis that requires Congress to act decisively in order to ensure the safety of every single Member who serves in the People’s House,” the said in a joint statement.

Updated at 6:17 p.m. EDT





Source link