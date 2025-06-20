



Police in New York are investigating car bomb threats against Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, according to a Thursday release from his campaign.

Mamdani said a repeat caller has been leaving “alarming” voicemails.

“While Zohran does not own a car, the violent and specific language of what appears to be a repeat caller is alarming and we are taking every precaution,” Mamdani said in a statement sent to The Hill by his campaign.

“While this is a sad reality, it is not surprising after millions of dollars have been spent on dehumanizing, Islamophobic rhetoric designed to stoke division and hate. Violence and racism should have no place in our politics. Zohran remains focused on delivering a safe and affordable New York,” the statement added.

The New York State Assemblymember’s reports of violent threats come after New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, a fellow Democratic mayoral candidate, was arrested while leaving immigration court.

It also follows a “politically motivated” shooting involving two Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota.

“This is an atrocious threat of political violence against Mr. Mamdani. It is unacceptable —I strongly condemn these threats and any others like them. This has no place in our politics or our society. Thankfully no one was harmed,” Andrew Cuomo, a Democratic candidate for mayor, wrote in a Thursday post on X.

“This is a pivotal time in this country and we need to tone down the rhetoric and focus on the people’s agenda,” he added.

Mamdani and Cuomo had a notably heated moment during the June 12 candidate debate. The former slammed the latter for past misconduct and mispronouncing his name.

“I have never had to resign in disgrace. I have never stolen hundreds of millions of dollars from the MTA. I have never hounded the 13 women who credibly accused me of sexual harassment. I have never sued for their gynecological records. And I have never done those things because I am not you, Mr. Cuomo,” Mamdani said during the debate.

“The name is Mamdani, M, A, M, D, A, N, I. You should learn how to say it,” he added.

Cuomo and Mamdani are neck and neck with voters, separated by 10 percentage points— 55 percent to 45 percent— according to a June poll from the Marist Institute for Public Opinion.

Jared Gans contributed to this article.





