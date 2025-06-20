



International soccer stars on the Italian club Juventus found themselves in an unusual position on Wednesday – standing behind President Trump at the resolute desk as he fielded questions about the Israel-Iran war and other hot button issues.

The club, one of the most renowned in world soccer, was in Washington, D.C., to play later that night in the first ever Club World Club. But the players were not expecting to stand by as Trump discussed politics using them as a backdrop.

“It was all a surprise to me, honestly — they told us that we have to go and I had no choice but to go,” said Timothy Weah, a Juventus player who is also well-known as a mainstay on the U.S. men’s national team.

The Club World Cup is a bit of a preview of next year’s World Cup hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Weah, interviewed by The Athletic on video after the club’s game on Wednesday, expressed surprise and some discomfort with the Trump event.

“I was caught by surprise, honestly. It was a bit weird. When he started talking about the politics with Iran and everything, it’s kind of like, I just want to play football man.”

Trump frequently hosts sporting teams at the White House, such as the Philadelphia Eagles, who made a visit after their Super Bowl win earlier this year. And the president often gets asked about domestic and world events if he takes questions from reporters invited to attend.

Having a team from Italy behind Trump might have been a first. Juventus’s roster includes players from a number of countries, and those attending Wednesday’s event along with Weah included one of the best known U.S. players in Weston McKennie, as well as Dusan Vlahovic of Serbia, Federico Gati of Italy and Teun Koopmeiners of the Netherlands.

It’s unclear if Trump, who has a heavy background and interest in American football and once owned a team in the USFL, has a keen interest in soccer. At one point he asked the Juventus players if a woman could make their team. When none of the players answered, he asked the team’s general manager, who noted that Juventus has a strong women’s team.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, whose organization puts on the Club World Cup and the World Cup, was also at the White House on Wednesday – and not for the first time.

Infantino has discussed both major tournaments with Trump, sometimes on-camera. The Club World Cup trophy is also spending time in the Oval Office. It could be seen there Tuesday not far from the resolute desk.

Trump wished the American players luck during the visit, saying he hoped “you’re going to be the best two players on the field.”





