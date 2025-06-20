



A Memphis man was charged on Wednesday for attempted kidnapping after allegedly stalking Mayor Paul Young (D).

Police said Trenton Abston, 25, has also been charged for criminal trespassing after visiting Young’s home on Sunday.

Investigators said at the time of Abston’s arrest, officers recovered a taser, gloves, rope, and duct tape from his vehicle.

“Upon further review of both public and private security camera footage, we have determined that the suspect did not approach multiple homes, as initially reported,” the Memphis Police Department said in a Wednesday statement.

“Instead, after scaling a wall, the individual went directly to the Mayor’s residence,” they added.

Abston is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.

Young addressed the incident in a Facebook post on Wednesday, thanking officers for apprehending Abston while citing a growing concern for targeted political violence after two Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota were shot over the weekend along with their spouses.

“In today’s climate, especially after the tragic events in Minnesota and the threats my wife and I often receive online, none of us can be too careful. The link between angry online rhetoric and real-life violence is becoming undeniable,” Young wrote.

“What starts as reckless words online can all too quickly become something much more dangerous. The angry rhetoric, the hateful speech, and the heated threats create a culture where violence feels like a next step instead of a red line,” he added. “We cannot allow that line to be crossed.”





