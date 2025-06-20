



President Trump on Friday celebrated a newly announced deal to end the conflict between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo but lamented that he may not win a Nobel Peace Prize for his work in the deal, or for other international agreements he helped negotiate in office.

The State Department announced Wednesday that Rwanda and Congo will sign a deal to end fighting in eastern Congo, where rebels that Congo has accused Rwanda of backing have seized strategic cities since January. The United States was brought in to assist the peace talks at the request of Congo President Felix Tshekedi.

“This is a Great Day for Africa and, quite frankly, a Great Day for the World,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, calling the agreement “a wonderful Treaty.”

But he also griped that he believed he may not receive accolades for the deal, nor for a host of other conflicts that the United States has helped resolve.

“I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between India and Pakistan, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between Serbia and Kosovo,” he wrote, also naming conflicts in North Africa and the Middle East.

Trump’s post came just hours after Pakistan announced that it would nominate him for the Peace Prize. India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire in May after several days of intense rocket fire between the two countries, an agreement that Trump said he played a significant role in. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought to downplay Trump’s claims.

Trump also said repeatedly on the campaign trail that he should be awarded the prize, which former President Obama won in 2009.

Pakistan’s nomination of Trump marks his fifth nomination. The pool of people who can submit nominations for the award is extensive, including university professors and members of national assemblies such as Congress. Michael Jackson and the international soccer federation FIFA have also been nominated in the past.

“No, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that’s all that matters to me!” Trump added.





