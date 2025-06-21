



Department of Defense (DOD) officials are moving B-2 bombers across the Pacific as President Trump weighs intervening in Israel’s war on Iran.

Reports from Reuters say the 30,000-pound “bunker buster bombs” will be stored on the island of Guam while Trump considers the possibility of striking Iran.

The DOD referred The Hill’s request for comment to the White House, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Flight tracking data shows several aircraft leaving Travis Air Force Base with B-2s following the president’s statement allotting a two-week deadline for a decision on U.S. intervention in Iran. The Air Force has the ability to turn off the planes’ transponders, which allows the tracking of jets.

The bombers were originally being held in Missouri and would likely be used to damage the Fordo nuclear fuel enrichment plant in Iran.

Fordo is Iran’s second nuclear enrichment facility after Natanz, which was hit by Israeli forces on Friday.

The attacks damaged the facility and furthered the Israeli objective to obliterate Iran’s efforts to develop nuclear weapons of war.

Israel on Saturday said it struck an Iranian nuclear facility in Isfahan and killed two additional top commanders as the clash between the two Middle Eastern countries expands.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets later in the day also moved to strike military infrastructure in southwestern Iran, according to an Israeli military statement.

Ahead of Saturday’s strikes, Iran fired 40 drones overnight on Friday that were intercepted by Israel, according to the IDF.

“We’ve been able to take out a large amount of their launchers, creating a bottleneck — we’re making it harder for them to fire toward Israel,” an Israeli military official told AP on the condition of anonymity. “Having said all that, I want to say the Iranian regime obviously still has capabilities.”

Earlier this week, Israel Defense Forces said they’d killed multiple top commanders and nine engineers working on Iran’s nuclear projects.

Trump said the conflict would continue until an “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” was supported by Iran.

However, the Iranian Supreme Leader said they would continue to defend themselves amidst the rubble.

“I would like to tell our dear nation that if the enemy senses that you fear them, they won’t let go of you. Continue the very behavior that you have had up to this day; continue this behavior with strength,” Ali Khamenei wrote in a post on X.





