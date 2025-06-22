



President Trump announced Saturday night that the U.S. bombed three nuclear sites in Iran, shortly after the president said he would wait before making a decision about U.S. involvement.

“A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The bombs targeted three nuclear sites in Natanz, Esfahan and Fordow, located in a mountainside.

The president is set to address the nation at 10 p.m. EDT.

