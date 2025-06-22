



Iran early Sunday morning warned the United States’ attacks on three nuclear sites would have “everlasting consequences,” saying it is reviewing “all options” to respond to the strikes.

“The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior,” Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi posted on social media platform X.

Araghchi maintained Iran would be acting in “self-defense” with any retaliation to the strikes authorized by President Trump, stating Tehran “reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people.”

The comments came roughly two hours after Trump warned of more attacks on Iran if it did not agree to a satisfactory peace deal in the wake of the U.S. bombing Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan. The president said the three Iranian nuclear facilities were “completely and totally obliterated” by American strikes.

United Nations secretary-general António Guterres said he was “gravely alarmed” over the Trump administration’s use of force, adding, “This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security.”

Iran’s top diplomat on Sunday accused the U.S. of having “committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the [Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty] by attacking Iran’s peaceful nuclear installations.”

Trump’s decision to strike Iran came after more than a week of Israeli attacks against its biggest regional rival. Israel and the U.S. have said Iran’s nuclear enrichment program went beyond levels needed for civilian use and vowed to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s number one state sponsor of terror,” Trump said in remarks at the White House, calling Saturday’s strikes a “spectacular military success.”





Source link