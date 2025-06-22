



The Iranian Parliament has approved a measure to close the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil chokepoint, after the United States bombed three nuclear sites in Iran, according to the Iranian state media on Sunday.

While the Parliament has voted in favor of closing the strait, the final decision rests with the country’s Supreme National Security Council, according to state media.

Closing the strait, located between Iran and Oman, could have serious implications for both the global and U.S. economy.

President Trump on Saturday night announced that the U.S. had bombed three nuclear sites in Iran, engaging U.S. forces in a war that Israel launched two weeks ago.

In a brief address on Saturday night, the president warned of continued U.S. attacks on Iran if “peace does not come quickly.”

U.S. bombs targeted three nuclear sites in Natanz, Esfahan and Fordow, located inside a mountain. Six “bunker buster” bombs were reportedly dropped on Fordow, while more than two dozen Tomahawk missiles were launched at the other two sites.

The administration has argued the strikes were a monumental success, but it is currently unclear how much the sites were damaged or how long it has set back Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi said the U.S. “decided to blow up diplomacy” to end fighting with Israel by joining strikes against the country late Saturday night. Aragaci further warned of “everlasting consequences.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday called on China to encourage Iran not to shut down the Strait of Hormuz.

“I encourage the Chinese government in Beijing to call them about that, because they heavily depend on the Straits of Hormuz for their oil,” Rubio said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.”





