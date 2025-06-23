



President Trump called for “Peace and Harmony,” in particular between Iran and Israel, following Iran’s attack on a U.S. air base in Qatar on Monday.

“Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered,” he posted on Truth Social.

Iran said its attack on the Al Udeid base was to counter the “aggressive and brazen action of the United States against Iran’s nuclear sites and facilities.”

Ahead of the strike, Qatar closed its airspace, citing a credible threat. The U.S. and United Kingdom had already urged their citizens in the energy-rich nation to shelter in place without elaborating, according to the Associated Press.

The Trump administration has maintained confidence that Saturday’s bombings of three nuclear sites in Iran did the job of dismantling Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

At the Capitol, Speaker Mike Johnson came out against a bipartisan war powers resolution to prevent U.S. intervention in Iran, a show of support for Trump as dozens of lawmakers question the weekend strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) introduced a war powers resolution last week.

Senate Republicans face a crucial stretch in moving Trump’s agenda forward, with the “big, beautiful” tax-and-spending bill expected to hit the floor by midweek. The Senate parliamentarian is assessing the legislation and approving, or in some cases knocking down, provisions that will allow it a fast-tracked vote.

In the House, the annual budgeting process begins, ahead of the fiscal year’s end on Sept. 30.

