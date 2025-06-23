



Satellite images released Sunday show the impact of U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, which President Trump announced on Saturday evening.

Using B-2 bombers dropping “bunker buster” bombs, submarines, Tomahawk missiles and more, the U.S. attacked three Iranian nuclear sites, stepping into conflict between Iran and Israel.

U.S. bombs targeted three nuclear sites in Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow.

Between pre-strike and post-strike satellite photos featuring the Isfahan nuclear site from Maxar Technologies, according to The Associated Press, widespread damage can be seen to much of the infrastructure of the site.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a close view of the Isfahan nuclear technology in Iran before U.S. strikes, Monday, June 16, 2025. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a close view of the Isfahan nuclear technology in Iran after U.S. strikes, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

Another set of pre-strike and post-strike photos featuring the Fordow nuclear site from Maxar Technologies, according to The Associated Press, show a darkening of the landscape, as well as craters and ash.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closer view of a ridge at the Fordo enrichment facility in Iran before U.S. strikes, Friday, June 20, 2025. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closer view of craters and ash on a ridge at Fordo enrichment facility in Iran after U.S. strikes, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

In a late Saturday address, the president said, “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.”

On Sunday, he reiterated the point on Truth Social, saying, “Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term! The white structure shown is deeply imbedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame. The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!”

Vice President JD Vance said during a Sunday morning interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the U.S. set the Iranian nuclear program “back substantially.”

“We destroyed the Iranian nuclear program,” he said. “I think we set that program back substantially. And we did it without endangering the lives of the American pilots.”





