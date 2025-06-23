



The U.S. Embassy in Qatar is advising American citizens in the country to shelter in place, amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

“Out of an abundance of caution we recommend American citizens shelter in place until further notice,” reads the U.S. Embassy alert, which was dated Monday.

The notice comes as the world braces for Iran’s response after President Trump on Saturday evening ordered U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites: in Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow, the last of which is located inside a mountain.

Fears are running high that Iran could retaliate against any of the 40,000 U.S. forces in the Middle East or through other means and targets.

A “heightened threat environment” exists because of Trump’s order to attack Iran, according to a federal bulletin issued to the public Sunday by the Department of Homeland Security, which warned of potential cyberattacks carried out by Iran or its proxies.

The State Department on Sunday also issued a “Worldwide Caution Security Alert” advising U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution, noting “the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad.”





