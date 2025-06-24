



President Trump said Israel and Iran came to him and said “PEACE!” after he stated earlier that the two countries had “fully agreed” on “a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE.”

“Israel & Iran came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, ‘PEACE!’ I knew the time was NOW. The World, and the Middle East, are the real WINNERS! Both Nations will see tremendous LOVE, PEACE, AND PROSPERITY in their futures,” Trump said on Truth Social on Monday.

“They have so much to gain, and yet, so much to lose if they stray from the road of RIGHTEOUSNESS & TRUTH. The future for Israel & Iran is UNLIMITED, & filled with great PROMISE. GOD BLESS YOU BOTH!”

Trump earlier Monday, when announcing the parameters of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, did not outline how the ceasefire was agreed to, and which other countries were involved in negotiations between Israel and Iran.

The post from Trump also follows U.S strikes on Iran over the weekend that came after more than a week of conflict between Israel and Iran. Tension in the Middle East was already high when the conflict broke out, due to Israel’s war in Gaza and Iran’s nuclear capability.

Iran said it paused attacks on Israel Monday, but also stated it had not come to a “final decision” on a ceasefire.

“As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on the social platform X Monday evening. ”As of now, there is NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations.”

“However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards. The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later,” he added.





