On Tap Tomorrow Events in and around the defense world: The Association of the U.S. Army will have a discussion with Christopher Donahue , commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, at 7:15 a.m.

Defense Strategies Institute will hold its Digital Engineering for Defense Summit with the theme of "Leveraging Digital Tools to Transform How the DoD Approaches Integrated Mission Success," at 8:45 a.m.

The Air and Space Forces Association will host a virtual conversation on "Efforts at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to ensure America never again faces a strategic technical surprise ," with DARPA Deputy Director Rob McHenry , at 9 a.m.

A House Oversight subcommittee will hold a hearing on "The National Guard State Partnership Program : Strengthening U.S. Security, One Partnership at a Time," at 2 p.m.

A Senate Armed Services subpanel will hear from defense officials on energy, installation, and environment funding for the fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act at 2:30 p.m.

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.), and Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas) will speak at an Axios event on " Future of Defense: The Resource Battlefield ," at 5:30 p.m.