



President Trump on Wednesday called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be pardoned and his corruption trial canceled.

“I just learned that Bibi has been summoned to Court on Monday for the continuation of this long running, (He has been going through this “Horror Show” since May of 2020 – Unheard of! This is the first time a sitting Israeli Prime Minister has ever been on trial.), politically motivated case, ‘concerning cigars, a Bugs Bunny doll, and numerous other unfair charges’ in order to do him great harm,” Trump said in a Truth Social post late Wednesday.

“Such a WITCH HUNT, for a man who has given so much, is unthinkable to me. He deserves much better than this, and so does the State of Israel. Bibi Netanyahu’s trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero,” he added.

In the trial, according to The Associated Press, Netanyahu is accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of cigars and champagne from a Hollywood billionaire for personal and business help. The Israeli prime minister, in an effort to secure positive coverage for himself and his family, allegedly pushed beneficial regulations for powerful individuals in the media, the outlet reported.

According to the AP, Netanyahu has denied the allegations of misconduct.

Trump’s post also comes after recent U.S. involvement in a conflict between Israel and Iran, with American forces participating in a strike against Iran over the weekend.

The president went after the Israelis and Iranians on Tuesday, expressing his displeasure at fighting that went on between the regional rivals after the president had announced the parameters of a ceasefire Monday.

“We basically — we have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f‑‑‑ they’re doing,” Trump told reporters at the White House Tuesday.





