



New York State Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani, who appears to have secured a win in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, said Wednesday that his platform would be successful with candidates outside of his city.

“Do you think that is a platform that would work for other candidates running in other parts of the country?” MSNBC’s Jen Psaki asked Mamdani in an interview on “The Briefing.”

“Absolutely. I think ultimately, this is a campaign about inequality, and you don’t have to live in the most expensive city in the country to have experienced that inequality, because it’s a national issue,” Mamdani responded.

“And what Americans coast to coast are looking for are people who will fight for them, not just believe in the things that resonate with their lives, but actually fight and deliver on those very things,” he added.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, shocked American political observers Tuesday as he seemed to be on the path to winning the Democratic nomination for the Big Apple’s mayoral race over former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He immigrated to the U.S. from Uganda as a child and has spent most of his life in the nation’s biggest city.

If Mamdani clinches New York City’s top job, he would be its first Muslim and Asian mayor. The results will be final by July 1.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said in a recent interview that former Vice President Harris would be president if she had used the same campaign playbook as Mamdani.

“Look, he ran a brilliant campaign. And it wasn’t just him. What he understood and understands — campaign’s not over — is that to run a brilliant campaign, you have to run a grassroots campaign,” Sanders told Politico Magazine in a piece published Wednesday.





Source link