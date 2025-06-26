



Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) questioned first lady Melania Trump’s reported “Einstein visa” in a Wednesday House hearing.

“Let me remind y’all that Melania, the first lady, a model, and when I say model, I’m not talking about Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford or Naomi Campbell level, applied for and was given an EB-1 visa, and what that stands for is an Einstein visa. Now y’all that don’t know, let me tell you how you receive an Einstein visa,” Crockett said during the hearing.

“You’re supposed to have some sort of significant achievement, like being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize or a Pulitzer, being an Olympic medalist, or having other sustained extraordinary abilities and success in sciences, arts, education, business or athletics. Last time I checked, the first lady had none of those accolades under her belt,” the Texas Democrat added. “It doesn’t take an Einstein to see that the math ain’t mathin’ here.”

The Washington Post has reported that Melania Trump in 2001 was given a green card via the elite EB-1 program. The program has been for people including academic researchers and multinational business executives, as well as people who have demonstrated “sustained national and international acclaim,” according to the Post.

Crockett’s comments came amid already heightened tensions over immigration in the U.S. as President Trump and his administration pursue an immigration crackdown.

The Trump administration has recently looked to social media more as a national security tool to vet immigrants, raising concerns the action could result in a chilling effect on political speech in the U.S.

The State Department announced earlier this month it was relaunching interviews and processing foreign student visas, with applicants having to make their social media accounts public for vetting or face possible denial.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.





Source link