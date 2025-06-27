THE SUPREME COURT on Friday delivered a victory for President Trump by limiting the ability of federal judges to issue nationwide injunctions on a birthright citizenship case. Trump called the 6-3 decision, which cut along ideological lines, a “monumental victory for the Constitution, the separation of powers and the rule of law.” “I was elected on a historic mandate but in recent months we’ve seen a handful of radical left judges effectively try to overrule the rightful power of the president,” Trump said at an impromptu press conference that also served as a victory lap. “It was a grave threat to democracy, frankly, and instead of merely ruling on the immediate cases before them, these judges have attempted to dictate the law for the entire nation,” he added. Federal district court judges have issued dozens of nationwide injunctions blocking Trump’s orders on tariffs, immigration and many other issues. Attorney General Pam Bondi said 35 of the 40 nationwide injunctions issued this year had come from five of the nation’s 94 federal judicial districts. “They turned district courts into the imperial judiciary,” she said. “Active liberal judges have used these injunctions to block nearly all of President Trump’s polices.” The ruling deals a blow to Democratic efforts to block some of Trump’s more controversial executive orders from going into effect. “These injunctions — known as ‘universal injunctions’ — likely exceed the equitable authority that Congress has granted to federal courts,” Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote, representing the six conservative justices. Trump said the ruling gives him free range to press ahead on all of the cases that have been blocked by nationwide injunctions. “Thanks to this decision, we can now properly file to proceed with these numerous policies and those that have been wrongly enjoined on a nationwide basis, including birthright citizenship, ending sanctuary city funding, suspending refugee resettlement, freezing unnecessary funding, stopping federal taxpayers from paying for transgender surgeries and numerous other priorities of the American people,” Trump said. BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP HANGS IN THE BALANCE The ruling was ostensibly about Trump’s executive order restricting birthright citizenship, which had been blocked by a nationwide injunction. That order can go into effect in some parts of the country for now, although the issue has not been resolved. The Hill’s Zach Schonfeld explains: “For now, the justices narrowed the lower court rulings to only block Trump’s order as applied to the 22 Democratic-led states, expectant mothers and immigration organizations that are suing. The Trump administration can now resume developing guidance to implement the order, though they must wait 30 days before attempting to deny citizenship to anyone.” The ruling will allow plaintiffs to coordinate class action lawsuits against Trump’s birthright citizenship order, which curbs birthright citizenship for people born on U.S. soil if they don’t have at least one parent with permanent legal status. Every lower court has so far found the order unconstitutional. And the three liberal justices issued a fiery defense. “No right is safe in the new legal regime the Court creates,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote on behalf of the liberal justices. “Today, the threat is to birthright citizenship. Tomorrow, a different administration may try to seize firearms from law-abiding citizens or prevent people of certain faiths from gathering to worship,” she added. The birthright citizenship case is expected to return to the Supreme Court in the fall after the high court’s summer break. TRUMP CELEBRATES LGBTQ RULING The Supreme Court on Friday also ruled 6-3 along ideological lines in favor of a group of Maryland parents seeking to opt their children out of classroom sessions using books with LGBTQ themes. “In the absence of an injunction, the parents will continue to be put to a choice: either risk their child’s exposure to burdensome instruction, or pay substantial sums for alternative educational services,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote on behalf of the six conservative justices. “As we have explained, that choice unconstitutionally burdens the parents’ religious exercise.” The court’s three liberal justices dissented. “The result will be chaos for this Nation’s public schools,” Sotomayor wrote. “The harm will not be borne by educators alone: Children will suffer too,” she added. “Classroom disruptions and absences may well inflict long-lasting harm on students’ learning and development.” The parents were represented by the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty and backed by the Trump administration. “It’s a great ruling for parents,” Trump said. “They lost control of the schools, they lost control of their child.” The authors in the LGBTQ case called the ruling “discriminatory and harmful.” MORE COURT ACTION • The Supreme Court ruled that Texas’s age-verification law for porn websites is constitutional and does not violate the First Amendment. • The court upheld a multibillion-dollar subsidy program that funds phone and internet services in rural areas and schools, rejecting a conservative group’s claims that Congress delegated too much power in setting it up. • Justices upheld the constitutionality of an ObamaCare requirement that insurance companies cover certain preventive care recommended by an expert panel. • The Supreme Court will hear a new round of arguments over Louisiana’s addition of a second majority-Black congressional district, which could have ramifications over the future of the Voting Rights Act. Perspectives: • The Hill: Trump defies the skeptics and conquers Europe. • The Hill: Trump must provide maximum support for Iran’s people. • The Atlantic: Trump’s deportation goals are unrealistic. • Jerusalem Post: 12 observations following the 12 day war. Read more: • Barrett, Jackson spar in birthright citizenship case opinions. • US signs agreements with Guatemala, Honduras to take asylum-seekers. • Abrego Garcia asks to delay release from jail amid threats of deportation. CATCH UP QUICK President Trump said Friday he’s suspending trade talks with Canada and would announce within a week a higher tariff rate on the U.S.’s northern neighbor.

The Trump administration reached an agreement with China focused on rare earth exports to the U.S., building on previous talks between the two nations that eased tariffs on imports from Beijing. Stocks reached record highs before retreating on the Canada trade talk news.

Iranian leaders say they’ll no longer cooperate with the United Nation’s watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), following U.S. strikes on Tehran’s nuclear facilities. Trump said Friday he’d consider bombing Iran again if the U.S. gathers intelligence that raises concerns about the country’s uranium enrichment capabilities NEWS THIS AFTERNOON © Greg Nash Republicans racing to save Trump agenda bill

Senate Republicans are regrouping after Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough dashed their plan to achieve billions in savings through cuts to Medicaid. The Senate referee determined that the Medicaid cuts in President Trump’s agenda bill did not adhere to the Byrd Rule, and therefore would be subject to a Democratic filibuster, which would require 60 votes to overcome. Republicans don’t appear to even have a simple 51-vote majority for the bill at this point, so they’re on the hunt for a workaround. The surprise decision on Medicaid means Republicans must find hundreds of billions in additional spending cuts in order to account for the lost government revenue from their efforts to make some tax cuts permanent. “We have contingency plans, plan B, plan C,” said Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), who met with Trump at the White House on Thursday. The Senate’s work is poised to spill into the weekend, with senators saying Friday afternoon they expect the first vote on Saturday. Trump said Friday his July 4 deadline for passage is “not the end all,” suggesting he’s open to giving lawmakers more time to find consensus. The Senate Parliamentarian has so far struck nearly two dozen pieces from the megabill, most recently ruling against religious college tax carve-outs, gun silencer deregulation and text that would prohibit federal subsidies for health plans that cover abortion services. Thune said he won’t seek to override the parliamentarian, earning the ire of conservative hardliners. “Thune needs to over rule her or FIRE HER!!!” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) posted on X. “We need leaders with courage not weak men who refuse to use their power in order to do the right thing!!!” Trump said Friday that MacDonough has “been a little difficult.” “I’d say I disagree with the parliamentarian on some things, and in other ways she’s been fine, but we’ll have to see,” he said. The Republicans got one win Friday, with the parliamentarian green-lighting their rewritten text that would require states to cover a share of food benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The Trump administration is engaged in a maximum pressure campaign on Congressional Republicans amid deep divisions over spending, taxes and Medicaid cuts. The president held an event at the White House on Thursday with “ordinary Americans” he says the bill will help, including tipped workers, border patrol and law enforcement. Even if the bill makes it through the Senate, opposition is mounting in the House over the upper chamber’s changes to the bill. Five House Republicans say they’ll oppose the bill if it includes a provision to sell public lands for development. However, House Republicans from high-tax blue states are honing in on an agreement with the Trump administration for the state and local tax (SALT) deduction cap, which has been a major point of contention. Still, the deal will have to be approved by Senate Republicans to be finalized. “There’s a tentative deal between the SALT and White House, but not the Senate [which is] still talking through that,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) said. Republicans are in a tough spot, with every new deal or concession by one faction of the caucus resulting in opposition from another. “The perfect cannot be the enemy of the good,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday. Perspectives: • L.A. Times: Social Security is headed for a cliff. When will voters care? • Roger Marshall: Medicaid is broken. Republicans are trying to save it. • The Liberal Patriot: Industrial policy and the fight for America’s future. Read more: • How Medicaid ruling could blow up Senate GOP’s plans. • Republicans float revamped proposal for CFPB cuts. • House GOP advances bill ‘gutting’ government watchdog. • Iran briefing leaves Democrats asking questions. IN OTHER NEWS

Majority say US on the wrong track

A majority of Americans say the U.S. is on the wrong track, according to the latest survey from Emerson College. Fifty-three percent in the poll said the U.S. is going in the wrong direction, compared to 47 percent who said it’s headed in the right direction. President Trump’s approval rating is near break-even in the poll, at 45 percent positive and 46 percent negative, down slightly from January, when he was at 49 percent positive and 41 percent negative. Who will become the GOP torchbearer once Trump leaves office? The Emerson survey found Vice President Vance as the clear front-runner at 46 percent support, followed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio at 12 percent and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 9 percent. The survey also found that former Vice President Kamala Harris’s star has fallen since her election defeat in 2024. The Emerson survey finds former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg leading the pack of potential Democratic presidential contenders at 16 percent, followed by Harris at 13 percent, California Gov. Gavin Newsom at 12 percent and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro at 7 percent. A plurality of Democrats, 23 percent, are undecided. © Justin Sullivan/Getty Images In a November Emerson survey taken after Harris’s election defeat, she held a wide lead over the pack with 37 percent support, a 24-point fall in the latest survey. Politico reports that lack of enthusiasm extends to Harris’s potential bid for governor of California, where the donor reception has been cool to her potential candidacy. MEANWHILE… CNN is reporting that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), facing a Friday deadline to remove himself from the New York City mayoral race after losing the Democratic primary to Zohran Mamdani, plans to stay on the ballot and run representing the “Fight and Deliver” party. That means the New York City mayoral race will feature a crowded general election field, including Cuomo, Mamdani, current New York City Mayor Eric Adams (who is running as an independent) and Republican Curtis Sliwa. The Hill’s Julia Manchester reports that Republicans will be looking to tie all Democrats to Mamdani’s democratic socialist platform in the 2026 midterms, believing they can cast their rivals as too extreme. “Every Democrat in America is going to have to answer for these insane positions,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) told The Hill. “They own him. This is how radicalized their party has become.” Stefanik appears to be angling to run against Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) in 2026. Mamdani has been met with some criticism from mainstream Democrats. On Friday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) called on him to denounce the phrase “globalize the intifada” after he previously defended it. Perspectives: • The Hill: 6 lessons from Zohran Mamdani’s victory. • Bernie Sanders: Will Democrats learn from Mamdani’s victory? • Whole Hog Politics: New York’s not big enough for Cuomo and Adams. • Spiked: Mamdani’s progressive intifada will be a disaster for New York. • Salon: The Trump resistance is still “muscle-building”. Read more: • Gavin Newsom suing Fox News. • House Republicans subpoena Harvard president. • 6 Southern public university systems form new accreditation body. • Seven Democrats vote for GOP resolution condemning LA protests Sunday shows

Here’s who’s talking Sunday… NewsNation’s “The Hill Sunday”: Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.); former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun (D-Ill.). Fox’s “Sunday Morning Future”: President Trump. Fox’s “Fox News Sunday”: Sens. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and Chris Coons (D-Del.). ABC’s “This Week”: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). NBC’s “Meet the Press”: New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani (D); Sens. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.).

CBS's "Face the Nation": Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.); Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas); Iran Ambassador to the U.N. Amir–Saeid Iravani; and International Atomic Energy Agency director Rafael Grossi.