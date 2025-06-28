



The Senate on Saturday is expected to take up a procedural vote to advance President Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” after internal squabbles and parliamentarian rulings continue to cast doubt on its passage ahead of the self-imposed July 4 deadline.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) on Friday still noted that the schedule could be subject to change and called the vote “aspirational.”

”All of it depends on …[we’ve] got a few things we’re waiting on, outcomes from the parliamentarian. If we can get some of those questions, issues landed then my expectation is at some point, yeah, tomorrow we’ll be ready to go,” Thune told reporters.

It is unclear whether Republicans have enough support to advance the bill and what the final reconciliation package even looks like.

Trump refrained from leaving Washington to spend the weekend at his New Jersey golf course to focus on getting the GOP megabill closer to the finish line.

The crucial weekend on Capitol Hill comes after the Trump administration received a major victory with the Supreme Court’s decision to effectively block judges from issuing nationwide injunctions.

