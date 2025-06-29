



Tech billionaire Elon Musk again slammed President Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” on Saturday.

“Polls show that this bill is political suicide for the Republican Party,” Musk said in a post on the social platform X on Saturday.

In another post on the platform, Musk called the bill “utterly insane and destructive.”

“The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country!” he wrote. “Utterly insane and destructive. It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future.”

Musk has railed against the “big, beautiful bill” before, calling it a “disgusting abomination” earlier this month.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” Musk posted in early June on X.

“Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” he added.

On Saturday, Senate Republicans narrowly voted to advance a 1,000-page bill to enact President Trump’s agenda, despite opposition from two of their members.

Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) both voted against advancing the package. Paul has opposed a provision to increase the debt limit by $5 trillion, while Tillis has said the bill would cost North Carolina $38.9 trillion in federal Medicaid funding.

Shortly after Musk left the Trump administration a few weeks ago, he and the president entered into an intense back-and-forth in which Musk called for Trump’s impeachment and said he was in the files of sex crimes offender Jeffrey Epstein.





