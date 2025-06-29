



President Trump went after Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) again on Sunday, saying he “hurt the great people of North Carolina” and calling him a “talker and complainer.”

“Thom Tillis has hurt the great people of North Carolina,” Trump wrote Sunday morning on Truth Social. “Even on the catastrophic flooding, nothing was done to help until I took office. Then a MIRACLE took place! Tillis is a talker and complainer, NOT A DOER!”

Trump said Tillis was “worse” than Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who criticized the legislation due to a provision to raise the debt limit by $5 trillion. Tillis and Paul were the only two Republicans who voted against advancing the package.

“He’s even worse than Rand ‘Fauci’ Paul!” he wrote of Tillis, one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans up for election in 2026.

His post comes after Senate Republicans narrowly voted to advance the sprawling 1,000-page bill to enact Trump’s agenda on Saturday in a 51-49 vote. The bill suffered several significant setbacks in the days and hours before coming to the floor, appearing to be on shaky ground at times.

It’s not the first time Trump has gone after Tillis, who says the legislation would cost his state $38.9 billion in federal Medicaid funding. On Saturday, Trump threatened to back a primary challenger running against the North Carolina senator after Tillis came out against the “big, beautiful bill.”

“Numerous people have come forward wanting to run in the Primary against ‘Senator Thom’ Tillis,” Trump wrote on Saturday. “I will be meeting with them over the coming weeks, looking for someone who will properly represent the Great People of North Carolina and, so importantly, the United States of America.”





Source link