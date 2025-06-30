



The Democratic National Committee (DNC) launched an “Organizing Summer” initiative aimed at generating Democratic enthusiasm, building a network of volunteers and registering people to vote, ahead of key elections in 2025 and the midterms in 2026.

The program is a coordinated effort by the Democratic campaign arms of various bodies of government: the DNC, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), the Democratic Governors Association (DGA) and the Association of State Democratic Committees (ASDC).

The groups will focus on states they deemed “key” Gubernatorial, House, and Senate battleground states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Democrats will highlight what they view as negative aspects of President Trump’s tax and spending agenda through a variety of in-person and virtual events.

A press release said the Democrats will be “equipping volunteers to authentically enter conversation in non-political spaces, both within their personal networks and in their communities, online and in-person, such as in sports forums, community groups, book clubs, and on social media platforms.”

Outreach efforts will also take place at summer concerts, sporting events, and state and county fairs, according to the press release.

The “Organizing Summer” campaign also aims to create a direct pathway for supporters to share feedback they receive from voters to help “the party inform its messaging and strategy on an ongoing basis.”

“Donald Trump’s tax scam is the least popular legislation to pass through Congress in 40 years, and the more people know about it, the less they like it. Our job this summer is to make sure working families know exactly who is responsible for taking food off their table and ripping away their health care,” DNC Chair Ken Martin said in a statement.

“We are deploying an army of thousands of volunteers to activate their communities, register voters, and make sure the Republicans who are putting billionaires ahead of working and middle class Americans lose their elections in 2025 and lose their seats in the midterms up and down the ballot,” he added.





