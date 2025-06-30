



Chris LaCivita, who served as co-campaign manager for President Trump’s 2024 presidential bid, is joining Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) reelection campaign as a senior adviser.

Graham’s campaign announced the addition in a press release Monday, solidifying the senator’s connections with the president as other Republicans weigh potential primary challenges.

LaCivita, who along with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles ran Trump’s campaign, described Graham in a statement as one of Trump’s “strongest voices and most trusted allies in the Senate.”

“President Trump has made it clear that he wants Senator Graham by his side to keep delivering results and I’m proud to do my part to ensure that happens,” LaCivita said. “I’m excited to help reelect Senator Graham as he continues to bring the America First agenda home to South Carolina.”

Graham said in a statement that LaCivita’s experience “will help us keep winning for South Carolina.”

Graham has served in the Senate since 2003. He is up for reelection in November 2026. At least one Republican, businessman Mark Lynch, has already announced a primary challenge.

Annie Andrews, a pediatrician who unsuccessfully ran against Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) in 2022, has announced she will mount a challenge to Graham on the Democratic side.





