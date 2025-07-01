



Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said Monday that President Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” is a “moral obscenity.”

“I think it’s a moral obscenity, and it is violence in the sense of what it will do to many families by denying them health care when they’re sick, by denying them food when their children are hungry, denying our seniors critical care in their latter years, denying the disabled the kind of support that they need,” Booker said on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House.”

Democrats have vehemently opposed the “big, beautiful bill” as it has made its way through Congress, with Booker saying Monday in a post on the social platform X that members of his party in the upper chamber were “standing up right now for our constituents who will lose their health care, who will face rising energy costs, and who will lose access to SNAP benefits.”

“We have to do whatever we can to stop the ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’” Booker continued in his post.

House moderate Republicans and hard-line conservatives have recently expressed rising opposition to the Senate’s version of the “big, beautiful bill” only days before they are set to consider the legislation.

“This bill is a moral obscenity, and I’m stunned that only a few senators on their side of the aisle have even been willing to speak to the impact it will have on their states, their constituents,” Booker said Monday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Monday that the “ONE GREAT BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL, is moving along nicely!”

“MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” the president added, using his trademark phrase.





Source link