



Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) has reportedly apologized to New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani over saying he had referred to “global jihad” in the past.

A readout that Politico obtained said that Mamdani and Gillibrand talked Monday night on a call amid voting on President Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.”

“Gillibrand apologized for mischaracterizing Mamdani’s record and for her tone on the call,” stated the readout, according to Politico.

When reached for comment, Gillibrand’s office directed The Hill to a post on the social platform X by CNN reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere that seemed to feature a screenshot of the readout.

During a recent appearance on radio host Brian Leher’s WNYC show, Gillibrand said that she had heard from New York constituents who were “alarmed” by public statements Mamdani has made in defense of those who call for global intifada. The New York Democratic senator also said Mamdani had referred to “global jihad” during the appearance, with her communications director saying in a post on X that she misspoke.

“This is a very serious issue, because people that glorify the slaughter of Jews create fear in our communities. The global intifada is a statement that means destroy Israel and kill all the Jews,” Gillibrand said during the appearance.

“These are the kinds of things that, if Mr. Mamdani is elected our mayor, will need to assure all New Yorkers that he will protect all Jews and protect houses of worship and protect funding for not-for-profits that meet the needs of these communities,” she added.

The Hill has reached out to Mamdani’s campaign for comment.





Source link