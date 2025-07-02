



Almost 10,000 city workers in Philadelphia, who take 911 calls, collect trash, and perform other duties, went on strike on Tuesday after negotiations over a contract fell through.

Blue-collar union, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33, represents more than 9,000 city employees, including school crossing guards and 911 dispatchers.

The union kicked off the strike just after midnight on Tuesday, after failing to reach an agreement with the city. The union stated that the city did not meet the wage increases that the workers are seeking.

“We got people that work and repair the water mains and can’t afford their water bill. We got people that repair the runways at the airport and can’t afford a plane ticket. I don’t want to be rich. We just want a comfort inside the city that we serve daily,” District Council 33 leader Greg Boulware told WHYY-FM.

The union is looking for an eight percent wage increase for every year over the course of four years.

You are the subject matter experts who keep our city moving. The people who maintain our infrastructure, keep our public spaces and neighborhoods clean, and serve our communities with pride,” Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said on Tuesday.

“This city works because you do. And I am committed to getting back to the table to negotiate in good faith and reach a fair and fiscally responsible deal,” Parker added.





