



Kate, the Princess of Wales, opened up about her journey recovering from cancer while visiting a hospital in Colchester, England, on July 2.

Speaking with cancer patients and staff in the hospital’s Wellbeing Garden, the princess described her struggle adjusting to life post-treatment.

“You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment, treatments done, then it’s like, ‘I can crack on, get back to normal,’ but actually, the phase afterwards is really, is really you know difficult you’re not necessarily under the clinical team any longer but you’re not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to,” she said.

The princess, 43, announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, noting she would undergo chemotherapy following an absence from the public eye and royal duties. Following the completion of chemo in the fall, she announced in January she was in remission.

Her visit to the hospital marked a rare public appearance as she works to gradually transition back into royal duties while balancing her health.

“And actually, someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment, I think, is really valuable,” she said.





