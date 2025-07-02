Health Care

Air pollution may be raising risk of lung cancer in 'never-smokers': Study Exposure to air pollution, other contaminants and traditional herbal medicines may be contributing to the development of lung cancer in people who have little or no history of smoking, a new study has found. Contact with these substances can be linked to the same genetic mutations that are associated with smoking and that promote lung cancer development, according to the study, published Wednesday in Nature. "We're seeing …

North Carolina governor urges state delegation to vote against megabill North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein (D) is urging the state's congressional delegation to vote against the massive Senate-passed domestic policy bill because of the serious consequences it would have for residents. "I urge you to press pause on this bill because of the immediate and long-term threats it poses to the health and well-being of North Carolinians and the economic stability of our state," Stein wrote in a letter …

In Other News Branch out with a different read from The Hill: GOP chair snaps at Frost: 'You've gone over the cliff' Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) struck a nerve with House Rules Committee Chair Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) on Wednesday while lobbying against the Trump-backed "big, beautiful bill." "You see, they say they're pro-life because they want the baby to be born, go to school, and get shot in the school. Die in the schools, die on the streets," Frost said during his testimony before being interrupted. Foxx abruptly banged the …

