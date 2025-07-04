



President Trump said late Thursday that he expected to know the Palestinian militant group Hamas’s decision on his “final” peace proposal for a ceasefire with Israel within the next 24 hours.

Trump announced late Tuesday that Israel has agreed to the “necessary conditions” to finalize a two-month ceasefire with Hamas, a U.S. government-designated terrorist group.

“My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War,” the president wrote late Tuesday in a Truth Social post.

Trump was asked by a reporter Thursday — after landing back in Washington, D.C., following his rally in Des Moines, Iowa — whether Hamas agreed to the latest proposal for a ceasefire, a framework that was delivered to the group by regional mediators Egypt and Qatar.

“We’ll see what happens. We are going to know over the next 24 hours,” the president replied.

Trump warned Hamas late Tuesday that the militant group should take the deal, because “it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE.”

Hamas said in a statement Friday morning that it was deliberating the proposal with other Palestinian groups and that it would issue a “final decision” once those discussions are wrapped up.

Hamas has sought assurances that part of the framework would entail a pullback of the Israeli military from some areas of the Gaza Strip and that Israel’s military operation would not restart after the 60-day truce expires.

Trump is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday at the White House, where the two leaders will discuss a range of topics, including the conflict in Gaza.

The president and his administration have pushed to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, emphasizing the need for the Palestinian militant group to release the remaining hostages taken after the Oct. 7 attack in which Hamas killed some 1,200 Israelis and took about 250 others hostage.

Israel’s military operation in response has killed more than 56,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

The Trump administration tried to lock in a ceasefire in May after Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff sent a proposal, supported by Israel, but the effort failed. After receiving the framework, which included releasing Israeli living and dead hostages from the war-torn enclave, Hamas offered amendments. Shortly after, Witkoff slammed Hamas’s response as “totally unacceptable.”

The president also confirmed that he met with Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman at the White House on Thursday and that the Abraham Accords were one of the topics mentioned.

“I think a lot of people are going to be joining the Abraham Accords,” Trump told reporters.





