



Hamas officials said Friday that they have responded to President Trump’s 60-day ceasefire proposal in a “positive” way but signaled more talks are needed.

The move comes after Trump told reporters Thursday that he expected a response from the Palestinian militant group within “24 hours” about the agreement to temporarily pause its fight with Israel in the Gaza Strip. It is unclear if the statement means the ceasefire will be accepted, but the group told mediators it is “seriously ready to enter immediately into a round of negotiations.”

Their reply comes just hours after Israeli airstrikes killed 15 Palestinians in Gaza, while hospital officials said another 20 people died in shootings while seeking aid, according to The Associated Press.

Hamas has sought guarantees from Israel that the truce would lead to the end of the nearly two-year war. The president for months has pushed both sides to agree to a ceasefire deal that would include the release of all remaining hostages — which were taken captive during the militant group’s surprise attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

The latest development comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit the White House next week for discussions. Trump earlier this week said Israel had agreed to the terms and urged Hamas to follow suit, warning that conditions could worsen the longer peace talks take.

“My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War,” the president wrote Tuesday on Truth Social. “The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal.”

“I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE,” he added.

An official with knowledge of the talks told the AP that Hamas has requested several things before agreeing to a truce, including pulling back its military troops to pre-March positions — or where they were before a previous ceasefire was broken. The group also asked that humanitarian aid be able to flow uninterrupted into Gaza and that negotiations continue even past the 60-day period if needed to permanently end the war.

The release of the remaining hostages would also be part of the deal, the official told the news wire.

During his visit with Trump next week, Netanyahu said the war with Gaza would be on the agenda. The Israeli leader has said in previous rounds of peace talks that his mission of eradicating Hamas is still the goal.

He’s also commended the president for recent U.S. strikes in Iran that hit three enrichment facilities as the Trump administration pressures Iranian officials to dismantle its nuclear program. A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Tehran remains in place after days of back-and-forth airstrikes last month.

The Associated Press contributed.





