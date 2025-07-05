



President Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon ripped into tech billionaire Elon Musk once again over the entrepreneur’s calls for the creation of a third political party.

“The foul, the buffoon. Elmo the Mook, formerly known as Elon Musk, Elmo the Mook. He’s today, in another smear, and this — only a foreigner could do this — think about it, he’s got up on, he’s got up on Twitter right now, a poll about starting an America Party, a non-American starting an America Party,” Bannon said Friday on his “War Room” podcast.

“No, brother, you’re not an American. You’re a South African and if we take enough time and prove the facts of that, you should be deported because it’s a crime of what you did — among many,” Bannon, who has been feuding with Musk for some time, added.

Musk re-upped his party proposal on Friday, hours before President Trump signed the “big, beautiful” bill into law, by asking his followers on the social media platform X, which he owns, if he should move forward with forming the “America Party.”

“Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system,” Musk wrote. “Should we create the America Party?”

Musk, who heads six companies, first floated the idea of an alternative political party as his feud with Trump spilled into the public in June.

Bannon and Musk’s beef has been developing for a while. Bannon has called for Musk to be deported and warned the GOP that the billionaire could backstab the “Make America Great Again” movement.

Musk has thrown jabs at Bannon, arguing Trump’s former top political strategist should be thrown into prison.

“The fat, drunken slob called Bannon will go back to prison and this time for a long time. He has a lifetime of crime to pay for,” Musk wrote Friday on X.

Bannon served four months in prison after refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena regarding the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. He was released in late October last year.





