



Experts are warning of dangerous conditions hitting the Carolinas as Tropical Storm Chantal moves inland from the Atlantic Ocean. Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin tonight.

Portions of Charleston, S.C., and Wilmington, N.C., will be hit with winds ranging from 45 to 75 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“The combination of storm surge and tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” the center wrote in a Saturday advisory.

Water is expected to reach one to two feet in the indicated areas between Edisto Beach, S.C., to Surf City, N.C. Rainfall could exceed four inches in both states, threatening residents with flash flooding and inundated roads.

“Chantal is expected to bring life-threatening surf and rip currents to portions of the coast from northeastern Florida to the Mid-Atlantic states during the next day or so,” the center warned.

Authorities are urging citizens to develop an evacuation plan pending harsh weather in the region.

Tropical Storm warnings are emerging months after Hurricanes Milton and Helene swept through the two states earlier this year. Both storms’ destructive nature caused more than 250 deaths, power outages and crippled building structures in its path.

Lawmakers in North Carolina and South Carolina are continuing to seek federal funds to help support rebuilding efforts.





