



Authorities in Indianapolis say seven are injured and two were pronounced dead after a shooting early Saturday morning.

At around 1:27 a.m. local police responded to separate incidents at the intersection of West Washington and South Meridian streets, in addition to South Illinois and West Washington streets.

While responding to both calls, officers heard shots fired in the area.

Indianapolis medical units transported five people to the hospital immediately as other victims came in throughout the night.

A 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male were pronounced dead from gunshot wounds later in the night.

Local police are blaming parents and city leaders for a lack of accountability for violence in the area.

“We pray for the families of the victims…we pray for our capital city. For weeks, we warned: ‘now is the time to act, otherwise we fear a perfect storm over the horizon,’” Rick Snyder, president of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police, said in a statement.

In response to the violent chain of events over the weekend, city leaders are planning to add surveillance cameras downtown in “problem areas,” according to reports from WTHR.

They will also add more resources for officers by enlisting help from Indiana State Police troopers in addition to enforcing a youth curfew, the outlet reported.

“Indy residents, business owners, convention organizers, and our police are left to pick up the shattered pieces of our circle city,” Snyder said.

“Once again, our elected leaders are Missing in Action, nowhere to be found. It’s shameful.”

After the two deaths, Indianapolis lawmakers mourned the deaths of two teens and promised to ensure residents were safe and secure in the coming months.

“Loss of life caused by gun violence at any age is tragic. There are no words when that victim is a child whose life has only begun. My thoughts and prayers are with the families whose lives will never be the same, and our community mourns your loss,” City-County Council majority leader Maggie A. Lewis said in a statement.

“It is imperative that we unite as one city and support our youth leaders, community organizers, public safety officials, elected officials and all individuals and address this situation.”





