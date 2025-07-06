



The death toll from the flooding caused by thunderstorms in Texas has risen to at least 43 individuals, authorities reported on Saturday, and the death toll continues to rise as emergency response teams work.

Multiple young girls attending Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, are unaccounted for as heavy rainfall sweeps through the area. Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas) confirmed he was reunited with his daughters, who were attending the Christian camp that flooded in the west-central portion of the state.

“Camille, Vivian and I are now reunited with Caroline and Juliana who were evacuated from Camp Mystic. The last day has brought unimaginable grief to many families and we mourn with them as well as holding out hope for survivors,” Pfluger wrote in a Saturday post on X.

“We want to thank the first responders who have come from far and wide to save lives” he added.

Kerr County’s Sheriff’s Office said as of 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, they had recovered 43 deceased, including 28 adults and 15 children.

Twelve adults are pending identification, and 5 children are also pending identification, according to law enforcement.

“The work continues, and will continue, until everyone is found,” Kerr County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement on Facebook.

In response to the disaster, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued a proclamation to declare Sunday a day of prayer in honor of the lives lost during the storm.

“I urge Texans of all faiths and religious traditions and backgrounds to offer prayers on that day for the healing of individuals, safety of our first responders and public safety officers, rebuilding of communities, and restoration of the region struck by this disaster,” Abbott wrote.





