



Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) rejected concerns that President Trump is going “too easy” on Russian President Vladimir Putin, as the White House works to broker a ceasefire between the Kremlin and Ukraine.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” anchor Shannon Bream asked the senator, who sits on the Foreign Relations Committee, about criticism from a French news outlet over the Pentagon’s pause on some deliveries of air defense missiles and munitions to Ukraine.

Bream quoted the outlet, which reported, “The White House not only halted a planned shipment of arms to Kyiv, it deliberately bypassed existing sanctions to offer economic relief to Russia’s nuclear giant Rosatom.”

Bream added: “What do you make of this accusation that President Trump has made things too easy on President Putin? Can he, should he, make things tougher?”

“Well, Shannon, the only word I can think of is hogwash,” Scott replied, noting that Trump’s predecessors — former Presidents Obama and Biden — took actions that “set President Trump up in a poor posture.”

“President Trump has done what he has always done, which is to focus on solutions and looking for ways to end the conflict,” Scott continued. “We just heard him say Putin is killing thousands of people unnecessary.”

“That’s why he’s been in constant communication, trying to de-escalate the situation. And at the same time, having Secretary Hegseth focus on our responsibility of keeping Americans safe here at home and abroad,” he added.

Asked whether this is the best time to be withholding weapons deliveries to Ukraine —noting it appears Putin has taken the pause as an opportunity to scale up attacks on Ukraine — Scott said he has complete confidence in Trump’s ability to navigate the situation.

“There’s no doubt that President Trump can be trusted on solving some of the major conflicts around the world,” Scott said, pointing to progress in Gaza peace talks and his strikes on Iran.

Scott also said he expects weapons shipments to resume following the Pentagon’s review.

“I trust President Trump to get the job done. That means that we start here at home. The level of escalation around the world requires Secretary Hegseth to take a look at our weaponry and make sure we’re prepared for defense,” he said.

“I believe that after that time has elapsed, that we go back to providing the resources necessary,” Scott added.





