



The Defense Department is expected to send more defensive weapons to Ukraine, a reversal from the Trump administration’s decision last week to halt shipments of some missiles and munitions to Kyiv.

The update comes after President Trump, while meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said the U.S. must send more weapons to Ukraine so the war-torn country can defend itself against Russia’s ongoing onslaught.

“Defensive weapons, primarily, but they’re getting hit very, very hard. So many people are dying in that mess,” the president told reporters. “We’re going to send some more weapons.”

“We have to. They have to be able to defend themselves,” he added. “They’re getting hit very hard now.”

The Pentagon confirmed the move Monday night, adding that the review of U.S. military stockpiles will continue.

“At President Trump’s direction, the Department of Defense is sending additional defensive weapons to Ukraine to ensure the Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to secure a lasting peace and ensure the killing stops,” Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement.

“Our framework for POTUS to evaluate military shipments across the globe remains in effect and is integral to our America First defense priorities,” Parnell added.

Their comments come after the administration said last week that it would pause the delivery of some air defense missiles and munitions to Kyiv due to concerns that U.S. military stockpiles might be depleted. The decision sparked backlash from those supportive of Ukraine in the U.S. and Europe, with some lawmakers warning that a pause might stifle Ukraine in its attempt to intercept Russian missiles.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. has provided tens of billions of dollars in military aid, efforts that have been met with increased skepticism from some Trump allies.

The president expressed more frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin after the latest call on Thursday between the two leaders. The mounting irritation comes as Trump has pressed both Russia and Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire.

“I’m very disappointed with the conversation I had today with President Putin, because I don’t think he’s there. I’m just saying, I don’t think he’s looking to stop, and that’s too bad,” Trump told reporters on Thursday, adding earlier in the day that he made “no progress” in brokering a potential ceasefire deal between the two Eastern European countries.

A day later, on Friday morning, Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in what the Ukrainian leader described as a “very important and fruitful” conversation.

Zelensky wrote on social media that the two leaders talked about the latest Russian airstrikes, the developments on front lines and about “opportunities in air defense and agreed that we will work together to strengthen protection of our skies.”

Ukraine’s president added they had a “detailed conversation” about “defense industry capabilities and joint production.”

The greenlighting of weapons transfers to Ukraine comes as Russia has not shown signs of slowing down its military campaign.

The Kremlin fired a record 550 drones and missiles at Kyiv and other cities over the weekend, according to Ukraine’s Air Force. The strikes hit residential buildings, setting ambulances and other vehicles on fire.





Source link