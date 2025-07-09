



President Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, called on Democrats to tone down the anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) rhetoric, saying they should pass legislation to address their concerns, rather than target the law enforcement officers.

In an interview on Tuesday on the “Cats & Cosby Show” with John Catsimatidis & Rita Cosby, Homan expressed concern about the rise in violence against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and suggested that “nuts on the left” were, at least partially, responsible.

“I’ve seen this film before, and I said, with this rhetoric, comparing ICE to Nazis and racists and terrorist groups, I said, the nuts on the left, it’s going to embolden them to do something stupid, and we’ve seen it,” Homan said. “So, I don’t think it’s over, unless Democrats, you know, shut the hell up and stop attacking ICE.”

“They need to remember ICE is enforcing the laws that they wrote,” Homan continued. “If they don’t like what ICE is doing, then change the law.”

The interview comes a day after a man opened fire at a U.S. Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, on Monday. Federal agents returned fire and shot the man. A few days earlier, a police officer was shot outside an ICE detention facility in Alvarado, Texas.

“I said over two months ago, if this rhetoric continues, that someone’s going to lose their life,” Homan said in the interview, “either a protester who is turning criminal or violent or it’s going to be an officer.”





