



Space industry companies on Monday urged Congress not to cut funding to the Office of Space Commerce (OSC) in multiple letters.

“We write today on behalf of more than 450 U.S. space, satellite, and defense companies to urge the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, and Science to provide sufficient funding for the Office of Space Commerce (OSC) in the Fiscal Year 2026 appropriations bill – specifically funding OSC at $65M, the Fiscal Year 2025 appropriated level,” Monday letters signed onto by multiple space-oriented organizations reads.

“We also urge the Subcommittee to ensure continued execution of funds appropriated to OSC in Fiscal Year 2025,” the letters continue.

According to the OSC’s website, it “is the principal unit for space commerce policy activities within the Department of Commerce” and the office’s “mission is to foster the conditions for the economic growth and technological advancement of the U.S. commercial space industry.”

The letters were addressed to Sens. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), as well as Reps. Hal Rogers (R-Ky.) and Grace Meng (D-N.Y.),

“One of OSC’s most important functions is to provide space traffic coordination support to U.S. satellite operators, similar to the Federal Aviation Administration’s role in air traffic control for the U.S. airline industry,” the Monday letters read.

“Helping the U.S. space industry operate safely in an increasingly congested space domain ensures space-based services like broadband internet and weather forecasting are available to the American people.”

The Hill has reached out to the Department of Commerce, Department of Defense, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Moran’s office, Van Hollen’s office, Rogers’s office and Meng’s office for comment.





Source link