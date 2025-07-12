



President Trump is alerting countries around the world of impending tariff rates that they will face when sending goods to the United States, hitting prominent trading partners and poorer nations alike with steep duties as he reorients U.S. trade policy.

Trump on April 2 announced “reciprocal” tariffs on dozens of other countries, using trade deficits to help calculate the tariff rate. But a week later, he lowered those rates to 10 percent for 90 days as markets reacted negatively, giving time for negotiations.

With the 90-day window set to expire Wednesday, Trump this week has been issuing letters to countries informing them of the new “reciprocal” rate that will go into effect on Aug. 1.

The White House managed to strike a few deals during its 90-day pause. They brokered a trade agreement with the United Kingdom and solidified the contours of agreements with China and Vietnam.

Trump has sent mixed signals about whether there is still wiggle room for other nations facing the Aug. 1 deadline for tariffs to go into effect, but the White House is expected to issue dozens of letters this week.

Here are the countries Trump has sent letters to so far, and what tariff rate they will be charged effective Aug. 1.

Japan: 25 percent

South Korea: 25 percent

South Africa: 30 percent

Kazakhstan: 25 percent

Laos: 40 percent

Malaysia: 25 percent

Myanmar: 40 percent

Tunisia: 25 percent

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 30 percent

Indonesia: 32 percent

Bangladesh: 35 percent

Serbia: 35 percent

Cambodia: 36 percent

Thailand: 36 percent

Libya: 30 percent

Iraq: 30 percent

Algeria: 30 percent

Moldova: 25 percent

Brunei: 25 percent

Philippines: 20 percent

Sri Lanka: 30 percent

Brazil: 50 percent

Canada: 35 percent

Mexico: 30 percent

European Union: 30 percent

Updated on July 12 at 9:39 a.m. EDT





