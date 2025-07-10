



(WHTM) — Pennsylvania hunters can rejoice after Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) signed what he called a “historic” bill on Wednesday, repealing the state’s centuries-old Sunday Hunting ban.

House Bill 1431, sponsored by State Rep. Mandy Steele (D-33), expands recreational opportunities for hunters, including the addition of a seventh day of hunting. The bill garnered bipartisan support in both the House and Senate.

Before the bill was signed, it was unlawful to hunt on Sundays, unless you were hunting for foxes, crows, and coyotes. Individual small and large game had certain seasons that allowed for specific Sunday hunting days.

Shapiro acknowledged after signing the bill that he’s “not a hunter, but I’m someone who respects hunting, respects the culture, and learned a ton from people” across the state.

“I’m really proud that we’re able to expand this tradition, and I think it’s one of the richest, most important parts of the heritage of our commonwealth,” the governor added.

Governor Josh Shapiro signed House Bill 1431 into law, repealing Pennsylvania’s longstanding ban on Sunday hunting. This new bipartisan law delivers real freedom for Pennsylvania’s 850,000 licensed hunters, empowers the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) to expand Sunday hunting opportunities, and strengthens wildlife conservation efforts while growing rural economies across the Commonwealth. Speaking at the Blue Ridge Sportsman Club in Dauphin County, Governor Shapiro was joined by Pennsylvania Game Commission Executive Director Steve Smith, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, Representative Mandy Steele, legislators, hunters, and outdoor advocates to mark this historic change.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) previously stated that it supported the bill, which will now allow it to include Sundays when planning annual hunting seasons.

The new law is also expected to boost revenue for new hunting license sales and bring in out-of-state hunters, which in turn will strengthen wildlife conservation efforts across Pennsylvania.

The law will take effect in early September, in plenty of time for Pennsylvania’s annual antlered and antlerless deer firearms season, which opens on November 29.

“For years, we heard from hunters across Pennsylvania frustrated by the Sunday hunting ban — from young hunters with school obligations to folks working two jobs and parents balancing family time on weekends, all wanting more time outdoors,” PGC Executive Director Steve Smith said.

“As a parent myself, I know what it’s like to spend every fall Saturday on the sidelines, wondering when you’ll get to hunt — let alone share that tradition with your kids. Today, we’re changing that,” Smith continued. “By making hunting more accessible for everyone, this new law isn’t just a win for hunters — it’s a win for conservation. It helps us better manage wildlife now and ensures we pass down this tradition to the next generation.”

He added, “It’s a great day for Pennsylvania.”

Hunters were told to “stay tuned” for any potential changes to hunting schedules and bag limits for the upcoming seasons.





